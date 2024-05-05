Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $381.36 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.40 and a 200 day moving average of $349.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total transaction of $141,146.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,067,272.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,833,828. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

