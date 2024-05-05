Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 389 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 277,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,217,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 916.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 175,530 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 444,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after buying an additional 171,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,675,000 after buying an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

