Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 393 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $90.67 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2823 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

