Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 4,129 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 18,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,691,000 after acquiring an additional 178,536 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 5,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 179.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

