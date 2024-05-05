Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $630,000 Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,344 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,740 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,505 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,433,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,584,000 after purchasing an additional 237,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 39,020 shares during the last quarter.

DFUV opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

