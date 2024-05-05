Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,432,000 after acquiring an additional 522,608 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.60 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $92.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average is $80.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

