Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (HNVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

HNVR stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of -0.24. Hanover Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanover Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hanover Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Hanover Bancorp news, Director Elena Sisti purchased 2,000 shares of Hanover Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,832.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 3,550 shares of company stock worth $59,724 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hanover Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

