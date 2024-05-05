Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4436 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Hengan International Group’s previous dividend of $0.44.
Hengan International Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIY opened at $17.37 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
