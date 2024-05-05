HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Shares Up 2.2%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.75 and last traded at C$4.75. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$4.35 to C$4.15 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.16.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.83 million. HLS Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

