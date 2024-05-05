Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $243.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,970,816. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

