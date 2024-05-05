Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Raised to $110.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

Get Itron alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRI

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Itron has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $107.11.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other Itron news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $547,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Itron by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Itron by 19.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Itron by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 255,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,638,000 after buying an additional 39,309 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.