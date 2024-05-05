JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $11.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.43. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Rocket Companies by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $150,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

