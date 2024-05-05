Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,222 ($15.35) and last traded at GBX 1,190 ($14.95). Approximately 29,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 22,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,172 ($14.72).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,198.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,195.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

