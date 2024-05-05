Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target to $12.50

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RITM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.05.

RITM stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 668.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 215,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 187,460 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,813,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth $910,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,198,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 480,769 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

