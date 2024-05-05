Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 180.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $28.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 942,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after buying an additional 461,576 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 73,935 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67,607 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Further Reading

