Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,200,000 after buying an additional 259,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,175,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,422,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,242,000 after acquiring an additional 112,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 604,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 470,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,234,000 after purchasing an additional 104,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.55.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $339.68 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.84.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

