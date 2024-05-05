MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of MongoDB worth $91,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,482,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,587,000 after acquiring an additional 102,225 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 31,796.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 89,665 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $30,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $362.85 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.10 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.99, for a total transaction of $2,627,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,915,704.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.99, for a total value of $2,627,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,168,784 shares in the company, valued at $511,915,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,802 shares of company stock worth $24,771,151 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

