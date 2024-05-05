MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Trading Down 1.2%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.48 and last traded at $35.48. Approximately 7,242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.