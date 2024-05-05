Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,903 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $60.87 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

