New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 25,220 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,220 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 57,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 233,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

