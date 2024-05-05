New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 142 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 246,349 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,165,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,433,000 after buying an additional 98,664 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,082,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,155,000 after buying an additional 51,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,368,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Raymond James by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 635,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,807,000 after acquiring an additional 67,663 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF stock opened at $124.42 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Raymond James

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.