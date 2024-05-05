New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 153 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,047,000 after buying an additional 270,819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.54.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.16%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,679,812 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

