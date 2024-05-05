New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 193.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,436 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 35,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

