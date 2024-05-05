Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Trading Down 2.1%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Nexi Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, small and medium-sized enterprises, large international companies, institutions, and public administrations in Italy. The company offers payment processing and acceptance services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; integration within merchant accounts software; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support and value-added services.

