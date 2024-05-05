Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 3rd

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

NCA opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.