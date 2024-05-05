Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NMT opened at $10.58 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

