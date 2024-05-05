Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 3rd

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JMM stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

