Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 3rd

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NNY opened at $8.20 on Friday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

