Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

Insider Activity

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,576.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,095,490 shares in the company, valued at $58,547,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 183,836 shares of company stock worth $2,154,411 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.