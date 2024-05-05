Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
