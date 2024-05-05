Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NPV opened at $10.69 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

