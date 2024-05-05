ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in ONEOK by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in ONEOK by 605.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average is $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $81.81.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.