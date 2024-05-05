Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Papa John’s International has increased its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Papa John’s International has a payout ratio of 59.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

