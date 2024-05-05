PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 3rd

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

PCM Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PCM opened at $8.87 on Friday. PCM Fund has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

