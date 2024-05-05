Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on June 10th

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th.

Perella Weinberg Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $14.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.52. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $16.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $212.68 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 34.39% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

