PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 3rd

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

PHK opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

