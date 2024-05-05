Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Bausch + Lomb Co. Raised by HC Wainwright (NYSE:BLCO)

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bausch + Lomb in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bausch + Lomb’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $13.60 on Friday. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 66.7% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 263,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.