Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Issued By Raymond James

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cameco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.44.

Cameco stock opened at C$66.20 on Friday. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$35.65 and a 12-month high of C$72.37. The stock has a market cap of C$28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$844.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total value of C$3,162,500.00. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total value of C$3,162,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$1,440,350.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,228. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

