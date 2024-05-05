Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

RM opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 41.16, a current ratio of 41.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.69. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 13,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $290,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 486,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,875,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Regional Management by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

