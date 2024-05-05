Renault SA (RNLSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.39 on June 10th

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Renault’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Renault Price Performance
RNLSY stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. Renault has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $11.07.
Renault Company Profile
