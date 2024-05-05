Renault SA (RNLSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.39 on June 10th

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Renault’s previous dividend of $0.04.

RNLSY stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. Renault has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $11.07.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

