Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NYSE:RSI opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $193.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $30,556.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 606,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,120.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 21,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $124,540.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $30,556.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 606,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,120.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 331,552 shares of company stock worth $2,094,498. Corporate insiders own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4,395.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,353 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 828,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 32.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 451,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 246,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

