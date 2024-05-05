RXO (NYSE:RXO) PT Raised to $20.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17. RXO has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RXO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $104,784.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,593,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,955,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,942,293 shares of company stock valued at $39,332,736. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in RXO by 6,329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RXO during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RXO by 106,833.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RXO by 2,008.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

