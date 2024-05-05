Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) PT Lowered to $28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Ryerson Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.09. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $784.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

In other Ryerson news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,746.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryerson by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 144,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43,919 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 47.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 586,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,517 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2,203.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 250,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryerson by 106.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 196,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 28.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,233,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,961,000 after buying an additional 496,913 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

