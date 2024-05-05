Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

