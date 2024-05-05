SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SE. HSBC boosted their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

SEA stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SEA has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 277.75 and a beta of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SEA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth $264,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $2,753,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 287,485 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $15,441,000 after buying an additional 219,022 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,847 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

