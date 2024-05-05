Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Get Select Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Select Medical

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the first quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 74.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.