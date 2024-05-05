ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 41.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.6% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 58,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 3.0 %

NOW opened at $716.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $753.36 and its 200-day moving average is $713.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.97 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

