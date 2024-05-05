Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for SDX Energy (LON:SDX)

SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
SDX Energy Stock Performance
Shares of LON SDX opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SDX Energy has a one year low of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 6.30 ($0.08). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of £7.47 million, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.83.
SDX Energy Company Profile
