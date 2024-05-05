Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for SDX Energy (LON:SDX)

SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON SDX opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SDX Energy has a one year low of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 6.30 ($0.08). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of £7.47 million, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.83.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

