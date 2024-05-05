SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target Raised to $43.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBOW. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SilverBow Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBOW

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.52.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $256.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.27 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,540,000 after buying an additional 143,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 582,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 302,413 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the first quarter worth about $18,129,000. Kore Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,366,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,987 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.