Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.70) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.45) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 ($16.33) to GBX 1,381 ($17.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.21) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.84) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,346.20 ($16.91).
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
