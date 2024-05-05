Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.70) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.45) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 ($16.33) to GBX 1,381 ($17.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.21) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.84) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,346.20 ($16.91).

SN opened at GBX 996.80 ($12.52) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,153.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.11. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 887 ($11.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.54). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,018.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,035.12.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

