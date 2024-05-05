STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 899.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,943,000 after buying an additional 59,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,156,000 after acquiring an additional 73,224 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in STAG Industrial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,539,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,686,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,444,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,348,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,613,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,674,000 after acquiring an additional 420,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of STAG stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.